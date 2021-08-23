Director of central gov't liaison office urges Hong Kong to seize historic opportunities from national development

HONG KONG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, on Monday urged Hong Kong to firmly seize a new round of historic opportunities from the national development for its long-term prosperity and stability.

Luo made the remarks when addressing the first of a series of activities on the introduction of the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socio-economic development.

A central government delegation started Monday its special tour here to help various sectors in Hong Kong to better understand the national 14th Five-Year Plan and grasp the fresh opportunities from the national development scheme.

The 14th Five-Year Plan sets out major requirements for Hong Kong's development in a full-spectrum of areas including politics, economy and culture, which reflects the central authorities' strategic consideration that combines both the international and domestic situations, and promotes Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, he said.

Hong Kong's economic status as an international financial, trade and shipping center and a global hub for offshore renminbi business lies in its geographical position of being connected to the mainland and its favorable investment and business environment, Luo said, pointing out that the biggest opportunity for global development lies in China, and the biggest opportunity for Hong Kong's development lies in the mainland.

With the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the establishment of the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, Hong Kong is facing a new round of historic development opportunities, thus it must seize them tightly, he said.

"Development is an eternal theme and the gold key of solving all kinds of problems," Luo said. "Over the past year and more, Hong Kong's efforts to set things right have been aimed at safeguarding and developing the fundamental well-being of the Hong Kong residents, achieving long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, and advancing the steady and long-term implementation of 'one country, two systems,'" Luo said.

The Chinese central authorities have been paying close attention to Hong Kong's economic development and the improvement of people's livelihood, he said, adding that as the 14th Five-Year Plan has once again defined the orientation of Hong Kong's development and provided more policy support, it is necessary for the Hong Kong society to take further actions, he said.

The delegation is composed of officials from central government departments including the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the People's Bank of China.

The activities are aimed at helping Hong Kong comprehensively and accurately grasp the spirit of the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan, reach social consensus, and better integrate into the overall development of the country.

