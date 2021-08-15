Anti-China group Civil Human Rights Front announces dissolution
Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)
Anti-China group the Civil Human Rights Front announced its dissolution in Hong Kong on Sunday.
HONG KONG, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Civil Human Rights Front, an anti-China group in Hong Kong, announced Sunday its dissolution in a statement after its members recently agreed unanimously on the decision to disband.
Founded in 2002, the front did not register as a company or a legal organization. It had been engaged in activities that oppose China and destabilize Hong Kong, claiming itself as "peaceful, rational and non-violence" and "fighting for democracy."
Figo Chan Ho-wun, the convener of the front, was arrested.
The Hong Kong police said earlier that investigations will be made into suspected violations of the national security law in Hong Kong by related people of the front.
