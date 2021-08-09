HKSAR chief executive congratulates cycling athlete Lee Wai-sze on winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:49, August 09, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Sunday sent a message congratulating cycling athlete Lee Wai-sze from the Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning a bronze medal in the Women's Sprint event (Track Cycling) at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Lee Wai-sze is the first Hong Kong athlete who has won medals at two Olympic Games. She has demonstrated that her competence and determination have passed the test of time, and she has become a Hong Kong legend with her brilliant results. All Hong Kong people are overjoyed at her achievements," Lam said.

"The Hong Kong Velodrome has provided Hong Kong cycling athletes with a top-notch competition and training venue in recent years. The cycling team has also collaborated with a local university to leverage scientific research achievements to enhance the performance of athletes. The success of Lee Wai-sze and the cycling team has provided insights into the direction of sports development and training of elite athletes. We will attach more importance to the allocation of resources in these areas," she said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)