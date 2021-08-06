HKSAR chief executive congratulates HK table tennis athletes on winning Olympic bronze medal in team event

Xinhua) 09:44, August 06, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Thursday sent a message congratulating table tennis athletes from the Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning bronze medal in team event at Tokyo Olympics.

Hong Kong table tennis athletes Lee Ho-ching, Doo Hoi-kem, Soo Wai-yam and Zhu Chengzhu won a bronze medal in the Table Tennis Women's Team competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after they rallied to beat Germany 3-1.

This is the fourth medal won by the Hong Kong, China Delegation in this Olympic Games, and the second time the Hong Kong, China Delegation has won a medal in a table tennis competition of the Olympic Games, following a silver medal-winning performance in the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Lam said she was moved by the great perseverance and tenacity displayed by the team in the competition.

"Though they have gone through ups and downs in their previous competitions, they continued to demonstrate solidarity. Their full engagement in the team competition deserves our great respect," Lam said.

"I'm delighted by the success of the team led by Li Ching, the coach, who was one of the silver medallists in the Men's Doubles of the Athens Olympics. It shows the great tradition of our athletes who pass the baton to the younger generations," she said.

This Olympic Games has entered the final stage, Lam said, adding that she hopes that athletes from the Hong Kong, China Delegation can continue to achieve outstanding results in the remaining competitions and bring glory to Hong Kong.

