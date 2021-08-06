American Taylor clinches men's freestyle wrestling 86kg gold at Tokyo Games

Xinhua) 09:36, August 06, 2021

David Morris Taylor III (L) of the United States celebrates after winning the wrestling men's freestyle 86kg final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- David Morris Taylor of the United States clinched the gold medal of the men's freestyle wrestling 86kg at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games here on Thursday.

Taylor beat Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati 4-3 for the title.

Yazdanicharati took home the silver with the bronze medals going to Artur Naifonov of the Russian Olympic Committee and Myles Nazem Amine from San Marino.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)