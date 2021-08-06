Warner breaks Olympic record to win decathlon gold at Tokyo Olympics

Athletes pose for photos after the Men's Decathlon 1500m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Damian Warner of Canada claimed the Olympic decathlon title at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

He becomes only the fourth man in history to better 9,000 points as he finishes with an Olympic record 9,018.

France's Kevin Mayer, who set the world record of 9,126 points in 2018, earned the silver with 8,726, with bronze going to Australia's 21-year-old Ash Moloney on 8,649 - an Oceania record.

