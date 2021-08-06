Home>>
Warner breaks Olympic record to win decathlon gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:09, August 06, 2021
Athletes pose for photos after the Men's Decathlon 1500m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Damian Warner of Canada claimed the Olympic decathlon title at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
He becomes only the fourth man in history to better 9,000 points as he finishes with an Olympic record 9,018.
France's Kevin Mayer, who set the world record of 9,126 points in 2018, earned the silver with 8,726, with bronze going to Australia's 21-year-old Ash Moloney on 8,649 - an Oceania record.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China leads gold tally as teenage diver Quan shines at Tokyo Olympics
- Chinese triple jumper Zhu Yaming aims further after winning silver at Tokyo Olympics
- End of Olympics steeplechase dominance rattles Kenyans
- U.S. claim on Chinese "lab leak" theory groundless, says German expert
- Australian skater Palmer wins men's park gold at Tokyo Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.