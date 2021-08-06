Home>>
Nageotte wins women's pole vault gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:27, August 06, 2021
Katie Nageotte of the United States competes during the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Katie Nageotte of the United States won the women's pole vault gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.
Nageotte was the only vaulter who cleared the bar at 4.90m after Britain's Holly Bradshaw, defending champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, and world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of ROC all failed at that height.
Sidorova had one attempt at 4.95m, her world championships-winning height, but missed.
The silver went to Sidorova, and Bradshaw took the bronze.
