HKSAR gov't grants over 1.09 mln USD for flood disaster relief in mainland

Xinhua) 08:49, August 10, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Monday announced a grant of 8.519 million Hong Kong dollars (about 1.09 million U.S. dollars) for providing relief to flood victims in central China's Henan province.

The HKSAR government has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved the grant to two relief organizations, which will be used to provide flour, rice, cooking oil and quilts to benefit around 62,800 victims, a spokesman of the HKSAR government said.

The committee hopes the grants will facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living, the spokesman said. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.78 HK dollars)

