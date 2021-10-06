Integration into national development brings new impetus to Hong Kong's economy: Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 13:41, October 06, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Only by leveraging the central government's favorable policies can Hong Kong give full play to its unique strengths, which will in turn bring continuous impetus to its economy, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said Wednesday.

Lam made the remarks at a Legislative Council meeting when delivering the 2021 policy address, the fifth of its kind since she took office in 2017.

The chief executive said Hong Kong has evolved from an obscure fishing port to an international financial, trade and transportation center today, and Hong Kong's economy has always been closely intertwined with the development of the country.

"The developments of Hong Kong and our country are closely related," she said.

The implementation of the national security law in the HKSAR and the improvements to Hong Kong's electoral system have restored safety and stability in society, and Hong Kong is now ready again for a new start for economic development, Lam noted.

She said the central government's policies, including the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development, the outline development plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the plan for comprehensively deepening the reform and opening-up of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong modern service industry cooperation zone in Qianhai, "have brought unlimited opportunities for enterprises and professional services providers in Hong Kong, thereby allowing Hong Kong to benefit from its proximity to the mainland."

