Hong Kong truly on right track of "one country, two systems": Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 09:30, October 02, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2021 shows a reception celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Hong Kong is now in the best position ever since its return to the motherland to leverage its unique advantages under "one country, two systems" in seeking to integrate into the national development and create a bright future, Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said.

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Friday that Hong Kong has truly got on the right track of "one country, two systems" under the double safeguards of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improved electoral system.

A flag-raising ceremony is held to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Hong Kong has been not only a "participant" in and a "contributor" to the country's reform and opening-up for more than four decades, but also a "beneficiary" in the process, she said.

The investment and business expansion of Hong Kong enterprises in the mainland have contributed to the evolution of Hong Kong into an international financial, commerce and transportation center, as well as expansion in the scope of Hong Kong's professional services, Lam said.

With Hong Kong back to the original aspiration of "one country, two systems," as long as Hong Kong remains steadfast on safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and on ensuring the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," Hong Kong enterprises, businessmen and people will have more opportunities and scope for development in the mainland, Lam said.

Hong Kong's economy will also gain stronger impetus and its young people will enjoy more diversified career opportunities, she said.

Photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows a view of the Hong Kong Island seen from Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

As the Chinese Foreign Ministry recently released a fact sheet on the U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs, Lam said the document shows that the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR are indeed necessary.

As to a recent report on Hong Kong's business environment released by the HKSAR government, Lam said that despite smearing and defamatory remarks made by foreign politicians and some Western media, Hong Kong's inherent strengths remain intact.

Looking forward, the country's strong support for Hong Kong in the national 14th Five-Year Plan, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the new development paradigm of the country, plus the newly unveiled plans on the development of Qianhai and Hengqin, will together create unlimited opportunities for Hong Kong, Lam said.

