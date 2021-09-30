Hong Kong police say 7 people charged with offense of subversion

Xinhua) 10:11, September 30, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong police said seven people, aged 16 to 25, have been charged with conspiracy to incite the commission by other persons of the offense of subversion under the national security law in Hong Kong.

The case was mentioned at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday afternoon.

These seven people include the 16-year-old woman arrested Tuesday afternoon, the 18-year-old woman being detained at the Correctional Services Department, and four men and one woman whose bail arrangements had been revoked earlier Tuesday.

