Interview: Newly-elected Election Committee member confident in Hong Kong solving deep-seated problems

Xinhua) 09:14, September 29, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- With the improved electoral system, Hong Kong will be able to solve its deep-seated problems by electing capable patriots into its administration team, said Lam Yuk-chun, a newly elected member of the Election Committee in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

As people from all walks of life in Hong Kong are now represented in the committee, the public voices will be more effectively conveyed to the HKSAR government, Lam told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

After the election, the Election Committee has a more balanced representation and broadened political participation, Lam said.

After the electoral improvements, "we can guarantee that the Chief Executive of the HKSAR and the LegCo members elected in the future will be talented, virtuous and responsible patriots with high administrative capabilities," Lam said.

Lam has served as a member of Ap Lei Chau Estate constituency of the Southern District Council in Hong Kong since 1999. In the past two decades, she has dealt with numerous problems regarding housing, transport and facilities, conveying the needs of the community to the HKSAR government.

Being able to help the community is the most satisfying part of her job, Lam said.

"After the improvement of Hong Kong's electoral system, my role as an Election Committee member is more important than before," Lam said. She hopes to act as a bridge between the people and the HKSAR government in a bid to help solve the entrenched problems in Hong Kong society.

Lam pointed out that Hong Kong has been facing with problems from housing shortage to lack of social mobility among youngsters and said she is confident that the improved electoral system will help solve these problems.

"In order to achieve effective administration, Hong Kong must enhance its efficiency in policy-making and make genuine efforts to address people's concerns," Lam added.

As a number of students were involved in the social unrest in 2019, Lam said it is of utmost urgency to reform Hong Kong's education system in order to strengthen the sense of national belonging among Hong Kong students and help them know more about their country.

With the strong support of the central authorities, Hong Kong will progress towards greater prosperity, Lam said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)