Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry says Hong Kong's status as global financial hub rock-solid

September 28, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said on Monday that the report released by the HKSAR government on Hong Kong's business environment showed a true picture of Hong Kong as a vibrant global financial center, rebutted strongly at the doomsaying from some Western countries, including the United States, and boosted the confidence of the international businesses.

Hong Kong, known for its most free, open and competitive business environment in the world, suffered from violence and unrest instigated by anti-China forces in recent years, with national security seriously endangered, the rule of law trampled on and people's livelihood damaged, a spokesperson of the office said.

Those troublemakers clamored for "Hong Kong independence," challenged the bottom line of "one country, two systems," and colluded with external forces to disrupt Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The United States emboldened anti-China elements in Hong Kong, interfered in China's internal affairs, and imposed unilateral sanctions against Hong Kong, the spokesperson said, adding that the country also revoked Hong Kong's special status, vilified Hong Kong's business environment, and issued a so-called "Hong Kong Business Advisory."

Its purpose has been laid bar -- to disarray Hong Kong and use Hong Kong to contain China, the spokesperson said.

Facts show that the elements who aim to disrupt Hong Kong and the anti-China forces behind them are the chief culprits in adversely impacting Hong Kong's economy and its business ecology, the spokesperson said, condemning the double standards of the United States, which proclaims to support Hong Kong but in fact intimidates the foreign investors.

With the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improvement of its electoral system, Hong Kong has transformed from chaos to stability, with tranquility restored and economic development back on track.

All sectors in Hong Kong, not least the finance, now enjoy a sound momentum of growth, the spokesperson said.

Capital raised through initial public offerings in Hong Kong surpassed 500 billion Hong Kong dollars (64.25 billion U.S. dollars) over the year after the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, 50 percent higher than a year ago. The average daily turnover in the Hong Kong stock market reached 160 billion Hong Kong dollars (20.56 billion U.S. dollars), up by nearly 70 percent before the adoption of the law. A large number of financial institutions in Hong Kong are expanding their business and hiring more staff. A report released by the International Monetary Fund in July also reaffirmed Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub.

These numbers represent the "votes of confidence" of the international business community to Hong Kong's future and the so-called "Hong Kong Business Advisory" put forward by the United States could blackmail neither international investors nor the Chinese people, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong's business environment has been dynamic for its special strengths and it also enjoys great potential to unlock.

With the advantages of a free port, a robust financial system, smooth capital flow, abundant human resources and a sound legal system, Hong Kong will play a unique role in integrating itself into the overall national development under "one country, two systems."

Hong Kong has the strong support of the central government, with the recent southbound trading under the Bond Connect being a testimony, the spokesperson said.

Going forward, Hong Kong has many more opportunities to enjoy from the 14th Five-Year Plan for national socio-economic development, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and major platforms such as Qianhai and Hetao, the spokesperson said, adding that Hong Kong is a place all global investors must not miss.

