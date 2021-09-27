Man jailed for 9 years for stabbing Hong Kong lawmaker

Xinhua) 16:14, September 27, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday for stabbing Junius Ho, a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in 2019.

The 31-year-old man, Tung Pak-fai, has pleaded guilty to wounding Ho and his bodyguard with intent.

In November 2019, when Ho was at his street stand in Tuen Mun, Tung appeared and stabbed Ho in the chest with a knife. Ho's bodyguard was also hurt during the incident.

The judge of the HKSAR High Court said that Tung had visited Ho's street stands two days before he committed the crime, which is believed to be premeditated.

The judge described Tung's behavior as irrational and horrible, which was intolerable in a civilized society.

