Man jailed for 9 years for stabbing Hong Kong lawmaker
HONG KONG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday for stabbing Junius Ho, a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in 2019.
The 31-year-old man, Tung Pak-fai, has pleaded guilty to wounding Ho and his bodyguard with intent.
In November 2019, when Ho was at his street stand in Tuen Mun, Tung appeared and stabbed Ho in the chest with a knife. Ho's bodyguard was also hurt during the incident.
The judge of the HKSAR High Court said that Tung had visited Ho's street stands two days before he committed the crime, which is believed to be premeditated.
The judge described Tung's behavior as irrational and horrible, which was intolerable in a civilized society.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. bullying, interference in Hong Kong doomed to fail: various sectors in HK
- Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry urges Washington to reflect on its mistakes, stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs
- Liaison office of central gov't says anti-China group in Hong Kong cannot escape justice
- China's HK, Macao affairs office supports release of fact sheet detailing U.S. interference
- U.S. attempt to contain China's development through playing "Hong Kong card" doomed to fail: FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.