Report shows Hong Kong's business environment sturdy: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:42, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A recent report by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has shown the robust business environment and prospective future of the region since its transition from chaos to order, a central government spokesperson said Monday.

The spokesperson from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council voiced confidence in Hong Kong's future development and business environment, noting that the "Report on Hong Kong's Business Environment: A Place with Unique Advantages and Unlimited Opportunities" has refuted slander from the United States and will help the international community learn about Hong Kong and boost its confidence in the region.

Facts in the report have demonstrated that anti-China forces from the United States are the greatest threat to Hong Kong's business environment, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong's chaos in 2019, which was instigated and supported by the United States and other external forces, has seriously endangered the rule of law there, and China's national security and business environment in the region, the spokesperson said, adding the United States used Hong Kong-related affairs to curb China's development and what it did is despicable.

The central government has always provided firm support for Hong Kong's business environment, the spokesperson said, noting that the enactment and implementation of the national security law, the improvement in the HKSAR's electoral system, and implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" aim to restore order and make Hong Kong return to the track of development.

According to the report, social stability, administrative efficiency, economic growth, and the financial market in Hong Kong have improved since the implementation of the national security law, the spokesperson said.

For over a year, the steady development of foreign enterprises in Hong Kong provides strong evidence of the region's sound business environment, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)