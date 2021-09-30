Int'l forum to be held in October in Hong Kong on greener global shipping ecology

HONG KONG, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- An international forum is scheduled to be held in Hong Kong on Oct. 20, which is expected to boost efforts to upgrade the global shipping industry chain and establish a greener industrial ecology.

The first World Maritime Merchants Forum will assemble government officials, shipping company executives, associations, financial institutions as well as experts from across the world to discuss a series of topics, including the transformation of the global shipping industry in a new era, and options for de-carbonization approach and technology.

The forum is jointly hosted by China Merchants Group, the Baltic and International Maritime Council, the International Chamber of Shipping and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association.

The event is also expected to help Hong Kong better seize opportunities from the national 14th Five-Year Plan and give full play to its role as an international shipping center.

