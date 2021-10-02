Hong Kong holds various activities to celebrate National Day

A flag-raising ceremony is held in celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Friday saw various activities in celebration of the National Day, both official and grassroots ones, including flag-raising ceremonies and bus parades.

China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) were hoisted and the national anthem was played at the Golden Bauhinia Square on Friday morning in a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Helicopters carrying flags flew over Victoria Harbor and a fireboat sprayed a water salute.

When addressing a reception, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong has truly got on the right track of "one country, two systems" under the double safeguards of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improved electoral system.

Hong Kong is now in the best position ever since its return to the motherland to leverage its unique advantages under "one country, two systems" in seeking to integrate into the national development and create a bright future, Lam said.

Hong Kong's economy will also gain stronger impetus and its young people will enjoy more diversified career opportunities, she added.

A series of celebrations were organized across Hong Kong on Friday, and festive decorations could be found in many places from stores along the streets to landmark buildings.

Flag-raising ceremonies were held in the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR.

National flags were also raised in schools, such as in Hong Kong Polytechnic University, HKFEW Wong Cho Bau Secondary School, and Fresh Fish Traders' School. Some students put stickers of the national flag on their faces and clothes.

In Tsim Sha Tsui, some Hong Kong residents in red clothes or wearing red masks waved flags and cheered loudly.

The 2019 National Day holiday blockbuster "My People, My Country," a movie chronicling China's important historical events over the past seven decades, was broadcast on Hong Kong TV on Friday.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club on Friday also held horse races at its Sha Tin Racecourse and Happy Valley Racecourse to celebrate the national day, attracting nearly 17,000 people.

