National Day celebrated across China amid jubilation, hopes for better future

Xinhua) 09:26, October 02, 2021

A national flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was celebrated Friday across the country that has achieved the realization of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Attending flag-raising ceremonies, paying tribute to the motherland's epic journey from hardship to prosperity, or simply enjoying leisure with family members and friends, Chinese people kicked off a week-long holiday with epidemic control measures in place and consumption in full swing.

Some 130,000 people gathered in Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing on Friday morning for a grand national flag-raising ceremony.

In the center of the square stands an 18-meter-tall flower basket, a major feature of the recently installed floral displays in downtown Beijing to mark the special day.

Zhang Dapeng and his schoolmates from Beijing Normal University arrived at the square on Thursday evening in order not to miss the ceremony filled with jubilation and excitement.

"Watching the national flag raised right here on this special day means so much to me," Zhang said. "I want to extend my best wishes to our motherland, and I wish to make my share of contributions to our country's greater future."

In south China's Zhuhai City, the ongoing 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opened to the general public starting Friday.

Visitors at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center were amazed by the collection of complex items on display as well as a nearly three-hour air show on Friday. Over 120,000 tickets for the three-day open house sold out, according to the organizers.

"I saw lunar soil (brought back by China's Chang'e-5 probe) and a model of the Mars rover Zhurong, and various types of advanced aircraft," a visitor said with excitement, adding that he is proud of China's achievements in aviation and aerospace sectors through decades of technological development.

Tens of thousands of moviegoers across the country on Friday chose to watch the highly anticipated war film "The Battle at Lake Changjin," which was released the day prior.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), the film tells the story of Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely in freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

Yang Yongjun, a 62-year-old retired teacher in Kunming, Yunnan Province, and his wife were among the audience.

Yang said he has a deep reverence for revolutionary heroes, and that watching the film on National Day, one day after Martyrs' Day, has a special meaning for him.

"The film is well made and touching. I simply couldn't hold my tears back when seeing our soldiers freezing to death," he said.

"Without the sacrifice of numerous war heroes, our happy life won't be possible. Every Chinese should remember the history and treasure what we have got," he said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)