Streets in south China's Nanning decorated with national flags to celebrate National Day

Xinhua) 10:09, September 30, 2021

Vehicles run on the Nanhu Bridge in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2021. Streets in Nanning are decorated with national flags to celebrate the upcoming National Day. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)