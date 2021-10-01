Hong Kong holds flag-raising ceremony to celebrate 72nd anniv. of founding of PRC

Xinhua) 15:23, October 01, 2021

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) holds a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

