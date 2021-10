Macao holds flag-raising ceremony on National Day

Xinhua) 15:16, October 01, 2021

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Macao Special Administrative Region holds a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Macao, south China, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Chen Shuai/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)