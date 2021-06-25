Home>>
Visit this immersive center to learn about China’s history over the past century!
(People's Daily Online) 15:41, June 25, 2021
|Photo taken on June 22 shows the center “No.100 Fuxing Avenue” rolled out by the new media center of People’s Daily in Sanlitun of Beijing. (Photo/Du Jianpo)
A center, which offers an immersive experience in learning about the process of the Chinese people becoming prosperous and the country growing strong under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the course of 100 years, began receiving visitors in Sanlitun of Beijing on June 22. The shop, “No.100 Fuxing Avenue,” was rolled out by the new media center of People’s Daily.
