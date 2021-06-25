China's political party system boosts socio-economic development: white paper

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Under China's political party system led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), the non-CPC political parties and public figures without party affiliation have actively contributed advices and efforts to boosting China's social and economic development, a white paper said Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Members of the non-CPC political parties and persons without party affiliation, or non-affiliates, have made suggestions on the formulation of state policies and the implementation of major strategies, the white paper said.

They have explored new avenues to perform their functions, including launching initiatives, assisting in nonprofit undertakings, and making appeals and suggestions on issues of extensive public concern. They have also increased their association with compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and with overseas Chinese, it said.

Non-CPC political parties and non-affiliates have been standing together with the CPC to meet challenges, according to the white paper.

For example, since COVID-19 struck, members of non-CPC political parties and non-affiliates have been pooling their wisdom, offering advice, and doing solid work to combat the epidemic, it said.

