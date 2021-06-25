China's political party system a unique political creation: white paper

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's political party system is a unique political structure created by the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people, the non-CPC political parties, and prominent individuals without affiliation to any of the political parties, according to a white paper released on Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation," was issued by the State Council Information Office.

The system is a result of adapting Marxist political party theory to the Chinese context, the document said, adding that it sprouted from Chinese soil and evolved over time based on China's historical heritage, cultural traditions, and economic and social development.

The system is rooted in the best of Chinese traditions, the white paper said, noting the Chinese people aspire to the common good, put people first, promote peace and harmony, seek common ground while reserving differences, and value inclusiveness and harmonious coexistence.

The system began during the democratic revolution (1840-1949) and took shape during political consultations in preparation for the founding of the People's Republic of China, according to the white paper.

The system has developed in the course of socialist revolution, economic development, and reform, and is improving in the new era of Chinese socialism, it said.

