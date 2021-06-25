Interview: CPC raises hopes for common progress of mankind, says German party chief

Xinhua) 13:45, June 25, 2021

ESSEN, Germany, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has raised hopes for common progress of mankind and world peace, Patrik Koebele, chairman of the German Communist Party, has said.

By reducing poverty, protecting the environment and opposing exploitation, the CPC-led China has made vital contributions to the global economy over the last decades, Koebele told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Koebele has traveled to China many times. He said China, once one of the poorest and weakest nations in the world, has now developed into a prosperous and strong socialist country, which is admirable.

"While firmly believing in Marxism, the CPC has designed policies suitable for its own national conditions, boosted economic growth and lifted millions of people out of poverty," he said.

Koebele said some Western countries nowadays preach China as a so-called threat not only because China has a socialist system but because they are hostile to a system operating so well that is different to them.

Taking the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as an example, Koebele said while China is promoting global efforts to tackle the crisis, some Western countries are busy concocting and spreading conspiracy theories to undermine China.

"The government led by the CPC has not succumbed to this kind of suppression and has showed superb flexibility," said Koebele.

