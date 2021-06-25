China's political party system provides Chinese ideas to the world: white paper

Xinhua) 13:56, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Over the past seven decades and more, China's political party system has grown and matured, providing Chinese ideas to the world in terms of modern party politics, and offering a new model for global political progress, a white paper said Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation," was released by the State Council Information Office.

The document said China's political party system is a structure of enormous strength, creativity and vitality. It embodies the essence of Chinese traditions, reflects the intrinsic requirements of socialism, and conforms to China's realities and its needs in state governance.

As a basic component of China's political system, it contributes to China's development, national rejuvenation, and social progress, and is of great benefit to the people's wellbeing, it said.

China will, as always, learn and draw from the positive experiences of other countries, but will not imitate other political party systems mechanically, or impose its own on any other country, the white paper said.

China respects the right of other countries to choose a political party system best adapted to their own realities, it said.

Based on equality and mutual respect, China is willing to strengthen cooperation and mutual learning with other countries, promote democracy on the international stage, and eventually build a global community of shared future, it said.

Full Text: China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)