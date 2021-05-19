Second campaign to follow in footsteps of revolutionary martyrs kicks off in China's Hainan

Photographers in the media group pose for a group photo at the former site of the reorganization of the Qiongya Red Army in Yunlong town, Qiongshan district, Haikou of south China's Hainan province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The second campaign to follow in the footsteps of revolutionary martyrs (Hainan) kicked off in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan province on May 17.

The theme of the campaign is ‘Remembering the achievements of revolutionary martyrs and carrying forward their spirit’.

During the campaign, a media group consisting of more than 20 journalists from mainstream media and influencers hit the road to visit several revolutionary sites in the city.

At the former site of the reorganization of the Qiongya Red Army led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Yunlong town, Qiongshan district of Haikou, where the army was reorganized into the Qiongya Anti-Japanese Independent Column on Dec. 5, 1938, with Feng Baiju as the commander, his descendant Feng Erdong told stories of his ancestors' fight against the Japanese invading troops.

“With his bullets all gone, Feng Baiju’s young brother rushed the enemy with hand grenades and perished together with them in a bitter battle,” Feng said emotionally.

Members of the media group also listened to stories of how the island was united in resistance against Japanese aggression, local residents' war of resistance against Japanese aggression under arduous conditions, and the miserable past of Japan's wartime forced labor.

"The arduous struggle of revolutionary martyrs inspires Chinese people today to forge ahead," said a member of the media group.

The team visited an exhibition on Chinese Communists’ family traditions at the Hainan Provincial Archives, where 88-year-old Wang Ting, the eldest daughter-in-law of Zhang Yunyi, who was named one of the 10 senior generals in 1955, shared stories about the late general, passing on the revolutionary’s fine family tradition.

They also visited a special exhibition on the history of Hainan, learning about the fine revolutionary traditions in the island province.

The group paid tribute to revolutionary martyrs at the Hainan island liberation campaign martyrs' cemetery. The cemetery accommodates 18,861 martyrs who died during the liberation of Hainan.

The media group will visit more revolutionary sites in cities and counties in the island province, including Ding'an, Qionghai, Wuzhishan, Wanning, and Sanya over the next few days.

The second short video contest for the campaign organized by People's Daily Online also kicked off to review the remarkable journey taken by the CPC throughout its 100-year history, tell touching stories of revolutionary martyrs, and inspire the Chinese people today to honor all the fallen heroes and strive to build China into a modern socialist country.

