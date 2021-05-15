Interview: China's development achievements set example for developing countries -- Syrian communist party leader

DAMASCUS, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has achieved rapid development, setting an example for other countries, particularly the developing ones like Syria, secretary-general of the Unified Syrian Communist Party, told Xinhua in an interview.

Najm al-Deen al-Kharit said that he had visited China twice, and was impressed by China's development, especially the construction of buildings and the improvement in people's livelihood.

He said that Syria, living through a 10-year war, can benefit from China's development experience in applying socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"This experience is true Chinese, and it is what is now called socialism with Chinese characteristics. But this does not mean that it is confined to China only, as this experience can be used by all peoples of the world, especially in developing countries, including ours," he noted.

The Syrian communist party leader also said that Syria is in dire need of the Chinese experience. "As the war in Syria has been dragging on for 10 years, we now need comprehensive and sustainable development, and the Chinese experience is the best experience that we can benefit from."

He lauded the CPC for its successful response to COVID-19, calling it a "miracle" considering China's large population.

He commended the successful plans set by the CPC to eliminate absolute poverty in China. "Combating poverty is a very important job because eliminating (absolute) poverty in China could (help) save humanity (worldwide). This has a human and global dimension."

Al-Kharit also mentioned the relations between the CPC and the other parties in the world, saying that for such relations to be stable and true, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs are a must.

He noted that his party and the CPC are in constant efforts to consolidate their bilateral relations which "were embodied by common positions on a number of issues and mutual visits."

Al-Kharit also spoke highly of the relationship between the CPC and the Chinese people, which he believed enables the CPC to make achievements.

"The Communist Party of China has relied on the people and if there were no true relations between the party and the people, the party could never have made achievements," he added.

He stressed that the basic principle of the CPC is to rely on the people, to build for the interest of the people, and to work for the people. "This theory means the relation between the party and the people is the one that has pushed China forward."