BYD new-energy vehicle sales nearly double in April

Xinhua) 15:59, May 09, 2021

SHENZHEN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD reported surging sales in April, company data showed Saturday.

In a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen-based company said its sales of NEVs, including purely electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, surged 97.5 percent year on year to 25,662 units in April.

In the January-April period, BYD sold 80,413 NEVs, up 128.5 percent year on year.

