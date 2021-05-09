Home>>
BYD new-energy vehicle sales nearly double in April
(Xinhua) 15:59, May 09, 2021
SHENZHEN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD reported surging sales in April, company data showed Saturday.
In a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen-based company said its sales of NEVs, including purely electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, surged 97.5 percent year on year to 25,662 units in April.
In the January-April period, BYD sold 80,413 NEVs, up 128.5 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to mark International Museum Day with heritage exhibition
- Zhang Yimou's "Cliff Walkers" tops 700 mln yuan at China's box office
- China's major property developers see rising sales in April
- Pic story: change in Chinese consumption behavior over past decades
- China to make public results of the 7th national population census on Tuesday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.