China's major property developers see rising sales in April
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's leading property developers saw robust sales growth in April, an industry report shows.
Sales of 100 surveyed major property developers rose 32 percent year on year to nearly 1.04 trillion yuan (about 160.8 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from property research institution CRIC.
The figure represented a month-on-month decline of 4.2 percent, CRIC data shows.
The government has maintained its tighter regulation of the property sector, including home purchase curbs and stricter mortgage policies, to ensure that "housing is for living in, not for speculation."
The report predicted that the slowdown in the growth of large-scale housing enterprises will become the norm in the future as investment and scale expansion momentum decreases.
