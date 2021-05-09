China's bulk commodity market reports growth expansion
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's bulk commodity market reported growth expansion in April, industrial data shows.
The China Bulk Merchandise Index, a gauge of the domestic bulk commodity market's growth, stood above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent at 103.3 percent last month, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
The index has risen for four consecutive months, indicating a stable and growing domestic bulk commodity market, said the federation.
In April, the sub-index for bulk commodity supply rose 1.7 percentage points from March to 102.7 percent, and the sub-index for sales stood at 105.5 percent, up 1.9 percentage points from a month earlier.
The sub-index for bulk commodity inventory decreased to 99.1 percent, showing eased inventory pressure.
