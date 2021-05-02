Chinese FM addresses 10th anniversary commemoration of Pacific Alliance

Xinhua) 10:15, May 02, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Pacific Alliance via video link on April 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday addressed in Beijing the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Pacific Alliance via video link.

On behalf of the Chinese government, Wang congratulated the Pacific Alliance on its 10th anniversary, saying that China stands ready to deepen multilateral and bilateral cooperation with the Pacific Alliance and its member states, continue to cooperate with Latin American and Caribbean countries in various fields such as combating the epidemic, demonstrate the concept of a community with a shared future between China and Latin America and jointly build China-Latin America relations in a new era featuring equality, mutual benefits, innovation, openness and benefiting the peoples.

The Pacific Alliance was established in 2011 and its member states include Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru. China became an observer country in 2013.

