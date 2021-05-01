China, Cyprus to enhance ties, promote China-EU cooperation

Xinhua) 14:01, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held a phone conversation with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, with both sides vowing to enhance ties and work jointly to promote cooperation between China and the European Union(EU).

During the conversation, Christodoulides thanked China for helping Cyprus fight the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Cyprus is willing to work with China to ensure a successful celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and further enhance bilateral relations.

Cyprus firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports the EU in actively developing cooperation with China, said Christodoulides, stressing that Cyprus would continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Christodoulides also briefed Wang on the informal 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus issue held in Geneva, expressed appreciation for China's fair stance on this issue and hoped that China would continue to hold such a stance.

Wang said that China and Cyprus are good friends and partners of mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

The two countries understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and are committed to maintaining mutual trust and friendship, safeguarding the basic norms governing international relations and maintaining the overall health and stability of China-EU relations, he said, adding that the two sides have also injected new impetus into mutually beneficial cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Cyprus, Wang noted, saying that China is ready to hold various forms of celebration activities with Cyprus to further consolidate public support for China-Cyprus friendship.

China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners, for whom cooperation is the right path while confrontation leads to lose-lose scenarios, Wang said.

It is hoped that Cyprus will continue to play a positive role in pushing forward China-EU relations, Wang added.

On the Cyprus issue, Wang noted that the fact that the informal 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus issue was held on schedule is a positive signal, and China will continue to support all parties in pushing for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the issue on the precondition of strictly abiding by relevant United Nations resolutions and fully respecting the will of the Cypriot people.

