Cold war between U.S., China not inevitable: Indian scholar

Xinhua) 09:26, May 01, 2021

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A cold war between the United States and China is not inevitable and both countries should cooperate in solving global problems, Indian scholar Shashi Tharoor has said in an article published on Indian news magazine The Week.

"China is not known for its ideological zeal to convert the world to communism; it is far more interested in finding itself a dominant place in the current world order than to overthrow the international system," Tharoor said in his article scheduled for early publication on May 2.

Facing global issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental disasters, Washington and Beijing should join hands to tackle these challenges and seize opportunities.

"China upholds international fairness and justice, and opposes the imposition of will on others and interference in others' internal affairs," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said, noting that China will never seek hegemony or expansionism.

