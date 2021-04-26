Washington faces difficulties in forging common front against China -- media
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Cracks are emerging in the Five Eyes Alliance, a U.S.-led intelligence pact, over approaches towards China, underscoring the difficulties Washington faces in forging a common front against China, according to a recent media report.
In a report on Friday, Bloomberg noted that New Zealand was distancing itself from Australia, a partner in the Five Eyes along with the United States, Britain and Canada, over the intelligence-sharing pact's harsh stance on China.
Noting that New Zealand has on occasion opted not to join the other four countries in issuing co-signed statements on China, the report said it "reflects how New Zealand is becoming uncomfortable with the Five Eyes expressing increasingly critical views on China-related issues."
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story: history of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy
- Singaporean scholar urges Biden to end Trump's trade war with China
- Washington's vaccine hoarding triggers mounting anger on internet: media
- Singaporean scholar says Washington's desire to contain China "a strategic error"
- 50 years on, Ping-Pong Diplomacy still lunges forward
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.