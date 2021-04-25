Home>>
50 years on, Ping-Pong Diplomacy still lunges forward
(Xinhua) 10:09, April 25, 2021
The Ping-Pong Diplomacy that started half a century ago is of special significance in the history of China-U.S. relations. 50 years later, the little ball is still moving in developing ties between different countries.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ping-Pong Diplomacy: The history behind the game
- U.S. advocacy groups, Chinese business community call for concrete actions to tackle anti-Asian hate
- U.S. scholars applaud Xi's appeal for fostering community of life for man, nature
- Russian media: U.S. hype over "forced labor" in China comes out of internal political row
- US media: Allegation of "genocide" in Xinjiang unjustified
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.