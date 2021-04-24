Russian media: U.S. hype over "forced labor" in China comes out of internal political row

Xinhua) 14:51, April 24, 2021

MOSCOW, April 24 (Xinhua) -- While the U.S. administration is seeking for more renewable energy, domestic opponents are increasingly weaponizing China's Xinjiang in an attempt to push their own agenda, said a commentary story published on Monday on Russia's RT website.

The U.S. administration gears up for a massive infrastructure plan, which is welcomed by Democrats and mainly focuses on renewable energy. However the move is not well recognized by Republicans, who are very much invested in "legacy" energy industries.

To make life difficult for the White House, Republicans have a new tool of choice to undermine the entire thing: the weaponization of forced labor allegations in China's Xinjiang autonomous region, the commentary said.

Republicans do not like initiatives designed to address climate change, it said.

Highlighting Xinjiang has become the modus operandi for undermining any industry in China the United States dislikes. This is a catch-all strategy which gives moral and political capital to preferred policies, it read.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)