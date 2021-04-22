Chinese diplomat says different social systems, ideologies not to affect peaceful coexistence between China, U.S.

LOS ANGELES, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Different social systems and ideologies should not stand in the way for peaceful coexistence between China and the United States, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping said, adding that the two countries can cooperate on many pressing tasks.

Zhang made the remarks Tuesday at a webinar organized by the Pacific Council on International Policy headquartered in the California city of Los Angeles, according to a news release from China's Consulate General in Los Angeles Wednesday.

While noting the positive interactions between China and the United States since the Biden administration took office, Zhang said in his opening remarks that China-U.S. relations remain difficult and tense in some areas as a result of the U.S. side taking a series of negative actions recently.

"History of the bilateral relations proves that China and the United States gain from cooperation but lose from confrontation," Zhang said, adding that cooperation is the only right choice.

The Chinese diplomat stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation between the two largest economies in the world, citing three pressing tasks for them to cooperate: fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change, and promoting world economic recovery.

When talking about the recent China-U.S. climate change talks, Zhang said it was a proof that the two countries could work together on issues of common interests.

"We hope that China-U.S. cooperation will not be limited to climate area, or issues that the United States is concerned about," he said. "It should be two-way and mutually beneficial, and address the concerns and needs of both sides."

Zhang also expressed the hope that the U.S. side will have a correct understanding of China's development and avoid miscalculation on China's strategic intentions, reiterating the legitimate right of the Chinese people to pursue a better life.

"At present, the China-U.S. relationship is faced with a critical choice. What choice we are to make will have a direct bearing on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of the world," he said. "We need to ensure that the relationship heads to the right direction and will not fall into the trap of conflict."

Zhang spoke highly of China's close ties with California and said that "Southern California carries a special weight in this relationship."

He mentioned that in 2019, China was the largest trading partner of California, and the latter had the biggest trade volume with China and the biggest Chinese investment among all the U.S. states.

"Yet, given the tremendous benefits that this close relationship has brought to both sides, we all have a stake in seeing California's connection with China remain strong," he said.

Zhang was joined by Jerrold Green, president and chief executive officer of the Pacific Council on International Policy, who served as the moderator of the webinar.

Green said both California and China are on the Pacific rim. "Although we are separated by a considerable body of water, we are neighbors."

He said that even there are a lot of issues dividing the United States and China today, which are matters to both sides, there is still possibility for the two countries to find areas of cooperation.

"When we can be collaborative, California is right in the mix," he said.

Green said there are two areas that have the greatest potential for collaboration between California and China, "Global health, specifically what we learn from the global pandemic, and climate change."

He also noted the importance of U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's visit to China last week.

