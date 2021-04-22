U.S. climate envoy's China visit revives bilateral cooperation on climate change: media

Xinhua) 16:20, April 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's visit to China last week has revived bilateral cooperation on climate change, Washington-based online news magazine The Diplomat has reported.

"Kerry's visit puts climate change firmly back on the China-U.S. agenda," said the report published Tuesday.

"The joint statement included some welcome commitments, and held out hope for more progress in the future," it said.

The envoy visited China from April 14 to 17, at China's invitation, during which he held talks with China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua in Shanghai, and met via video link with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng.

Following the talks, China and the United States issued a joint statement, in which both sides agreed to be committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, and working together and with other parties to strengthen implementation of the Paris Agreement.

