Medical workers take swab samples in Nicosia, Cyprus

Xinhua) 11:16, April 28, 2021

A medical worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Nicosia, Cyprus, April 27, 2021. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

