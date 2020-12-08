Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy hold aeronautical exercise

NICOSIA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- An aeronautical exercise involving forces from Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy took place in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cypriot Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a press release that the exercise, codenamed PASSEX, was conducted on Sunday, but it did not specify its exact location.

The exercise, which was coordinated by the National Guard General Staff, took place in the framework of a quadripartite initiative and "constitutes one more step in enhancing interoperability between cooperating states," said the press release.

"The four states have committed to supporting freedom of navigation in international waters and to oversee any deviation from the respect of international maritime law," it said.

It added that French frigate FS Aconit and its panther helicopter, the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Garibaldi, the Greek frigate Hydra and Cypriot offshore patrol vessel Ioannides and an AW-139 helicopter took part in the exercise.