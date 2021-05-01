China deplores Japan's diplomatic blue book: military spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:43, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday slammed Japan for its "extremely erroneous and irresponsible step of hyping the so-called 'China threat'," saying China deplores and opposes it.

In response to the 2021 edition of the diplomatic blue book released by Japan on Tuesday, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian said the blue book maliciously attacks and slanders China and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs.

Referring to the part about China's military expenditure and military strength, Wu said that China follows the path of peaceful development, pursues a defensive national defense policy, and maintains openness and transparency regarding its military expenditure and strength.

China's annual defense expenditure has remained below 2 percent of its GDP over the last 30 years, lower than that of the world's major countries and below the global average of 2.6 percent, said Wu.

The spokesperson said China's stance on maritime issues is consistent and clear, and the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are an inalienable part of China's territory.

He also warned Japan against interfering in the Taiwan question, which falls within China's internal affairs.

Wu urged Japan to view China and the Chinese military in an objective and rational way, and to make constructive efforts to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)