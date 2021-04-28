China rebukes Japan over diplomatic blue book

Xinhua) 10:28, April 28, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China has lodged solemn representations to Japan through diplomatic channels over the latter's newly released diplomatic blue book which hyped the so-called China threat, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

The blue book has maliciously attacked and slandered China and interfered in China's internal affairs, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing when asked to comment on the 2021 edition of the diplomatic blue book released by Japan earlier Tuesday.

The blue book describes ties with China as "one of the most important bilateral relations." The spokesperson said this should not be said in words only, but be reflected in actions.

"China-Japan relations currently face grave tests. We urge Japan to correct its mistakes and turn its stated intention to build stable relations with China into concrete actions," Wang said.

