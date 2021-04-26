Home>>
Japan's decision to discharge nuclear wastewater into sea "unacceptable": Expert
(Xinhua) 10:15, April 26, 2021
The Japanese government tries to mislead public opinion by claiming that the nuclear wastewater will be treated and diluted so radiation levels are below those set for drinking water. Is nuclear wastewater really safe as the Japanese government claims it to be? Let's hear what experts have to say.
