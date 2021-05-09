Debris of China's Long March rocket reenters atmosphere, most of it burns up

Xinhua) 13:55, May 09, 2021

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The debris of the last stage of the Long March-5B Y2 carrier rocket reentered the atmosphere at 10:24 a.m. on Sunday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

The vast majority of the device burned up during the reentry, and the rest of the debris fell into a sea area with the center at 2.65 degrees north latitude and 72.47 degrees east longitude, said the CMSA.

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module, the first and core module for the construction of China's space station, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan on April 29.

