Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
(Xinhua) 11:19, May 09, 2021
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of them, six were reported in Shanghai, five in Guangdong and one in Ningxia, according to the commission.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.
