China to make public results of the 7th national population census on Tuesday

Global Times) 14:31, May 09, 2021

Census takers register residents' information of a household in Qidong Village of Qicun Town, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo:Xinhua)

The State Council Information Office is going to release the results of the 7th National Population Census of China on Tuesday.

