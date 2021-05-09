Home>>
China to make public results of the 7th national population census on Tuesday
(Global Times) 14:31, May 09, 2021
Census takers register residents' information of a household in Qidong Village of Qicun Town, Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo:Xinhua)
The State Council Information Office is going to release the results of the 7th National Population Census of China on Tuesday.
