China to mark International Museum Day with heritage exhibition

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on China's achievements in cultural heritage preservation will be held in Beijing in celebration of the upcoming International Museum Day (IMD).

Under the theme of this year's IMD, "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine," the exhibition will take place from May 17 to May 18 at the Capital Museum of China in Beijing, the main venue for China's celebrations.

The exhibition will bring together over 50 cultural artifacts from 23 cultural heritage institutions and museums nationwide, including the Palace Museum, to showcase China's latest practices and progress in cultural heritage protection and restoration, said Guan Qiang, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The exhibition will also introduce the latest preservation methods and technologies, said Guan.

Other museums and memorial halls in Beijing and other parts of China will also organize multiple shows, activities and seminars to enrich public interaction, said the administration on Saturday.

According to the International Council of Museums, IMD is held on May 18 every year.

