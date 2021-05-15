China's top legislator calls for enhanced parliamentary exchanges with Argentina

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Sergio Massa, president of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Friday held talks with Sergio Massa, president of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, via video link. Both sides pledged to enhance exchanges between legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China and Argentina have always adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equal treatment and mutual benefits, and bilateral ties maintained healthy and stable development.

He said the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained sustained in-depth development under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, political mutual trust between the two countries continued to deepen and pragmatic cooperation continued to strengthen.

China stands ready to work with Argentina to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the greater development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

Li pointed out at present the two countries face common risks and challenges, and it is necessary to strengthen unity and cooperation. He called on the two sides to firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, deepen practical cooperation on economy and trade, infrastructure construction, energy and mining, agriculture, finance and investment, as well as strengthen cooperation on fighting against the pandemic.

He said China and Argentina should deepen exchanges in the fields of culture, science and technology, education, sports and youth, so as to consolidate the foundation of long-term friendship between the two countries.

Li said the two countries should deepen multilateral strategic coordination, jointly support multilateralism and open and inclusive world economy, and work together to build a community of shared future for humanity.

It is hoped that the legislative bodies of the two countries will strengthen exchanges and cooperation, Li said, adding that they should deepen exchanges at all levels, provide guarantees for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and strengthen exchange of experiences in legislation and state governance.

For his part, Massa said since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Argentina and China have achieved fruitful results in bilateral ties.

Massa said that Argentina firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and expressed thanks for China's great support in Argentina's fight against the epidemic. He said Argentina stands ready to enhance global cooperation in fighting against the pandemic and consolidate multilateralism.

Massa expressed the hope to expand cooperation between legislative bodies of the two countries.