Senior official urges promotion of Party history knowledge to mark CPC centenary

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a symposium presenting books on Party history and promoting relevant knowledge and education in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Monday urged the promotion of Party history learning and education to celebrate the CPC's centenary with remarkable achievements.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium presenting books on Party history and promoting relevant knowledge and education.

Wang called on CPC members and officials to study the books to continuously improve their political judgment, understanding and execution.

He also urged extensive and in-depth lectures to guide the establishment of the correct views on Party history among the general public and officials.

The symposium was presided over by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and head of the leading group for the Party history learning and education campaign.